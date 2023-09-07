Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 64,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 64,993 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $23.46.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
