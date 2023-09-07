Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 64,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 64,993 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $23.46.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 132,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

