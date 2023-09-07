Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Sells $366,300.00 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Skyline Champion by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,054,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 935,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,535,000 after buying an additional 721,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,368,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,146,000 after acquiring an additional 516,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,608.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 395,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after acquiring an additional 372,358 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

