Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore Sells 21,900 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $330,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,765,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,634,136.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

