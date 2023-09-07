Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III Purchases 50,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 11,912,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,289,000 after purchasing an additional 912,500 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,747,000 after buying an additional 151,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

