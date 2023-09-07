MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MDB opened at $382.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.04 and a 200-day moving average of $308.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.08.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

