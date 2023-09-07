PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) Insider Samuel (Sam) Swanell Acquires 252,825 Shares of Stock

PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBHGet Free Report) insider Samuel (Sam) Swanell bought 252,825 shares of PointsBet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$403,255.88 ($260,165.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

