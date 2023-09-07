Stacey Friedman Sells 4,310 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 7th, Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $23.80 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $24.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,015 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,319,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 189,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 825,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter.

