TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $511,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares in the company, valued at $36,122,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $64.99 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 20.70.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

