TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $511,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares in the company, valued at $36,122,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $64.99 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 20.70.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.