Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.96. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
