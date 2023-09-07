Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.96. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

