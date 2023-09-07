OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.01

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 259340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $20,113,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in OGE Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy



OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

