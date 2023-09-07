JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.83

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 4575776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.