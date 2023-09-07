Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.57

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 92207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Cugine purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

