Spire (NYSE:SR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.43

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.43 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 44393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Get Spire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SR

Spire Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.