L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $174.25

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $174.25 and last traded at $174.57, with a volume of 232325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

