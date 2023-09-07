Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.11

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 384393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULCC. Barclays decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196 over the last 90 days. 83.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.