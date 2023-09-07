Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.84

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 115618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELME

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.