Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.83

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.50. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Pharming Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

