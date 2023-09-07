Gerard H. Gifford Sells 9,784 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,247,000 after purchasing an additional 347,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 401,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.