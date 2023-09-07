Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 125,558 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 125,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $852,538.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,447,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,776,107.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 8,478 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $54,767.88.

On Thursday, August 24th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 90,185 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $546,521.10.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 71,247 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $442,443.87.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 256,561 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $1,370,035.74.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $25.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 131.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,452 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,764,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Funko by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 442,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 13.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,976,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 342,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Funko by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 287,831 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

