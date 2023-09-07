Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $714,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $221,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 15,613 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $50,273.86.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 180,274 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $634,564.48.

On Monday, August 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $706,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $92,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $566,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $554,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $602,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $546,904.36.

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $569,225.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 1,460.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,019 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 373,280 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

