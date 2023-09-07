Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $130.18 million and $2.89 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00026645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,083,338,404 coins and its circulating supply is 720,022,910 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

