Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $15.87 million and approximately $14,884.68 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,736.16 or 1.00035145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000409 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,145.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.