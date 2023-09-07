Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

