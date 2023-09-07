Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0346 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

