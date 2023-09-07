Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0346 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 257,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 46.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 51,761 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 126.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

