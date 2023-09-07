Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 118,503 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

