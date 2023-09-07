Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 452,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,072 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 137,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.