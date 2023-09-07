MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

