AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.01 and last traded at $58.05. Approximately 21,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 184,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $299,187.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,408,925.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,408,925.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $885,941.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,244.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,062 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

