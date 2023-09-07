Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
