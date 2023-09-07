Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

