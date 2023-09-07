Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

