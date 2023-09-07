Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NCV opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

