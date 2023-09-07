Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Mark A. Goldsmith Sells 30,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of RVMD opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $35.50.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.
