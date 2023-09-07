Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Mark A. Goldsmith Sells 30,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 77.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

