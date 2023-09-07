Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 596,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,048,000 after purchasing an additional 69,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 695.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTX

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.