Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,479 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $15,475,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 537,836 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

