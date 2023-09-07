Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,614 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 89.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,343 shares of company stock valued at $502,013. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $98.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.22 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

