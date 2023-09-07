Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $24,217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 914,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,131.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 542,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 498,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,973,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 302,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

