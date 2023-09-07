Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

