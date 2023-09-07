Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,355,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $348,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

