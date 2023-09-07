Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $423.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

