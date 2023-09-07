Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 168,277 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,277 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 66.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -284.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

