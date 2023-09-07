PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.73 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PD opened at $23.99 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

