HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $571.00 million-$575.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.59 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

HashiCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.12. HashiCorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $37.31.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HashiCorp news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $278,767.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,105. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after buying an additional 1,400,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,684,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after buying an additional 772,214 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.