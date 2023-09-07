Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $77.75 on Thursday. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

