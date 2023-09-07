Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

BSAC stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.63 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

