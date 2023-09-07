Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $734.63

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $734.63.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $693.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $737.75 and its 200 day moving average is $701.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

