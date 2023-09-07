Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $843.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $872.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $875.95 and its 200-day moving average is $749.06. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $359.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

