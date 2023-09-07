Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Waters Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $272.86 on Thursday. Waters has a 12-month low of $248.18 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.80 and its 200-day moving average is $284.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,471,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

