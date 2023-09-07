Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amplitude

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.42. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,488.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.