Brokerages Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) PT at $14.60

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

